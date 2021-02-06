Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz Split After Three Years, Report

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran are reportedly calling it quits after three years. Luckily, it sounds like things are ending on a good note.

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” a source close to the couple told E! News. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

The reason for the split is unknown at this point. The two went public with their relationship in December 2017 after Tran’s relationship ended with Chris Brown.

Cruz, a former NFL player, recently told Page Six he experienced a “bit of a breakdown” because of the pandemic. He’s been living at his New Jersey home while Tran is staying with her family in Los Angeles.

“Just mentally, you kind of go through these phases of, like, indecisiveness and ‘What’s the future going to look like?’” he told the the New York Post’s Page Six. “Thank God for my close friends, my circle, my people around me, because they kept me focused in times that seemed uncertain or when I needed somebody to talk to.”