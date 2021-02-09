‘The Oval’ is The Messiest Political Drama Ever...And We Love It

There have been many political dramas to grace the small screen over the history of television. Many we have forgotten about yet some we can never forget. Some have included plots covering public policy, international relations, and the never-ending news cycle. When it comes to pushing the boundaries of what a political show can be, Tyler Perry’s The Oval is a game-changer. It’s a modern-day, prime-time soap opera exploring the inner workings of The White House and the messy lives of the First Family intertwined with the staff who works for them. It’s a wild ride and nothing like any political drama before it.



Tyler Perry is the creative genius behind The Oval. He’s made sure to give us all the non-stop, high level drama and insanity we love in prime time television. The Franklin Clan also known as The First Family appear to be a happy, loving and wholesome interracial brood to the naked eye. They are quite photogenic and seem camera ready at all times. While they might dress up nicely, they are all a mess on the inside. Behind closed doors (and sometimes in front of everybody), the members of this household reveal their true feelings: The First Family cannot stand each other. They are a shady family in every way imaginable. In fact, they are so evil to each other that it’s hard to figure out who the real villains are. And that’s what keeps drawing us in week after week. We just can’t get enough of this juicy drama.



Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn) is a philandering President that will do anything for his mistress, including having his staff cover his steps. Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore) is a First Lady driven by power and will get it and protect it at all costs. Gayle Franklin (Paige Hurd) and Jason Franklin (Daniel Croix Henderson) are the couple's spoiled rotten kids and are action-packed with issues. There is never (ever) a dull moment with this First Family.



But, the Franklin family are not the only ones with skeletons in their closets that need to stay hidden. It seems like everyone who works at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. is holding on to some deep, dark secrets that can implode at any minute. In one way or another, everyone is complicit in something crazy. Everyone is fighting for some form of power and it brings the ruthless nature out of them all. It’s such a mess. And, we’re here for it all.



As season two of The Oval is set to premiere on February 16th, sparks are sure to fly everywhere. All of the unresolved issues, old beefs, relationships gone bad, marriages on the brink of collapse, and criminal behavior that kept us glued to the screen in the first season promise to be even more messy in season two. What separates The Oval from other political dramas is that it doesn’t beat around the bush. All of the shenanigans are all on full display. It’s unapologetically provocative. With all of the questions that were left unanswered from the first season, one thing we can be sure of is that this season is gonna be even messier. Now someone pass the remote so we don't miss any of it!

Tune in to Madea’s Farewell Play on Tuesday, February 16th at 8pm PT/ET followed by the season 2 premiere of Tyler Perry’s The Oval at 10:30pm PT/ET, only on BET.