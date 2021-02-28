Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech Thanking Nipsey Hussle And Fred Hampton

Fortunately, the connection was fixed and the British actor was able to honor the slain Black Panthers leader, as well as the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, in an emotional speech.

The Golden Globes got off to a rocky start on Sunday (Feb. 28) with Daniel Kaluuya ’s connection apparently on mute when he tried to give his winner’s speech for Best Supporting Actor (Drama) for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah .

“I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, we’re here to give until we’re empty. And I gave everything,” Kaluuya said, referring to his performance as Hampton.

Kaluuya said the Black Panthers leader was a “noble man.”

“I hope generations after this could see how brilliant he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved,” Kaluuya continued. He went on to say he learned a lot about himself and grew from making the movie.

“I appreciated him with all my heart,” he said. “There’s a lot of info about how he died. I hope people out there will go and learn about how incredibly he lived.”

Hampton’s death in 1964 is surrounded in controversy. Chicago police raided his home and killed the 21-year-old civil right leader in a shootout.

John Boyega followed Kaluuya with a win as best actor in a television supporting role for Small Axe, Steve McQueen’s series for Amazon Prime Video that tells stories that chart Black British culture and experience.