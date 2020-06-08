John Boyega Speaks Out After Viral Black Lives Matter Speech

Actor John Boyega went viral after his powerful speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday (June 3). Although he said, "I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this,” it appears to be the opposite.

The Attack the Block and Star Wars actor has reportedly received tons of love.



On Sunday, June, 7, Boyega wrote on Instagram, “I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things.”



He continued, “This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind.”

He also wrote about the next steps, “I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what.”



Additionally, Boyega stressed he can’t do the work alone, “Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone - I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change.”



See the full post below:

