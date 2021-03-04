Michael B. Jordan And Lauren London Cozy Up In ‘Without Remorse’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan plays real-life Navy SEAL Chief John Kelly and Lauren London stars as his pregnant wife in the upcoming Amazon Prime action-suspense film Without Remorse.

A new trailer for the Stefan Sollima-directed movie dropped on Wednesday (March 3) and reveals the actor’s character, John Clark, kissing and cuddling up with London and her baby bump.

Without Remorse follows Clark as he uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for London’s character who is murdered by assassins early in the film.

Clark joins forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell) to pursue the assassins at all costs. He also aims to expose "a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war."

Without Remorse is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. Watch the trailer below: