Michael B. Jordan Responds To Allegations His Relationship With Lori Harvey Is Fake

Michael B. Jordan has always been pretty low-key about his love life, so when he popped up all over Instagram with his new boo Lori Harvey, some folks were doubtful the relationship was genuine. To put it bluntly, there have been rumors that the coupling of "nugget" and "turtle" is all a publicity stunt.

In a new interview with Men's Health, the Black Panther star reacts to the doubt. “For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it," he says. "When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand. I’m never going to make everybody happy.”

He continues, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work . . . they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

Say what you will, MBJ and Lori, they are certainly living their best life — and looking good doing it.