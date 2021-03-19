Jordyn Woods Responds To Rumors That Karl-Anthony Towns Cheated

Jordyn Woods denies all allegations that her boyfriend and NBA player, Karl-Anthony Towns, cheated on her.
According to US Magazine, the 23-year-old tweeted on Thursday (March 18).
“So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it,” she said.
Woods continued and hinted that she knows who might have started those rumors.
“And to the person who started this rumor… WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too. … He don’t even talk like that,” she wrote.
Towns also took to his Twitter to further debunk the rumors as well.
The model and Minnesota Timberwolves player went public with their relationship in Sept. 2020.
