Willow Smith Files Restraining Order Against Man She Claims Is Stalking Her

Willow Smith was reportedly granted a restraining order against a man she claims is stalking her.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer alleges 38-year-old Walter James Whaley traveled from Oklahoma to Los Angeles to attempt to break into her home. The youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith claims Whaley climbed a fence to get onto her property around Christmas time and appeared to be looking for a way to enter her house.

Smith’s security reportedly called police and they arrived at her property very quickly, but Whaley was not apprehended at that time.

Authorities later discovered a Greyhound bus ticket indicating Whaley had traveled from Oklahoma to L.A. just a day prior to the incident.

Smith has also disclosed surveillance photos of the alleged incident appearing to show Whaley on her property. TMZ reports Willow says she’s frightened because Whaley "will do whatever possible to make physical contact with me."

Prior to the alleged physical stalking, Whaley had been writing on Smith’s social media posts, saying he wanted to marry her and have children with her.

A judge granted Willow Smith a temporary restraining order earlier this month. Under it, Whaley must stay 100 yards away from her at all times and cease communication with her.