Raven-Symoné To Host Home Makeover Show With A Twist

Raven-Symoné’s reboot of That’s So Raven was cancelled after four seasons but she has already found a new gig.

According to Deadline, the 35-year-old will host What Not To Design (working title) on HGTV, a spinoff of the wildly popular What Not To Wear on fellow Discovery lifestyle cable network TLC.

The series will “overhaul home design disasters.” Symoné will also be joined by designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham.

Symone said in a statement to Deadline, “Style mistakes are not confined to clothing. Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the ‘to-do’ and ‘not-to-do’ list to the rest of the house.”

A premiere date has not been announced.