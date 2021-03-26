Trending:

Raven-Symoné To Host Home Makeover Show With A Twist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Raven Symone attends 28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on June 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Raven-Symoné To Host Home Makeover Show With A Twist

The actress is on to her next gig after the end of That’s So Raven.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Raven-Symoné’s reboot of That’s So Raven was cancelled after four seasons but she has already found a new gig.

According to Deadline, the 35-year-old will host What Not To Design (working title) on HGTV, a spinoff of the wildly popular What Not To Wear on fellow Discovery lifestyle cable network TLC.

The series will “overhaul home design disasters.” Symoné will also be joined by designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham.

RELATED: Raven-Symoné Celebrates Pride Month By Honoring Wanda Sykes And RuPaul

Symone said in a statement to Deadline, “Style mistakes are not confined to clothing. Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. We’re going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the ‘to-do’ and ‘not-to-do’ list to the rest of the house.”

A premiere date has not been announced.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs