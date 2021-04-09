Bishop T.D. Jakes Talks' Seven Deadly Sins,' Lifetime Movie Anthology

Bishop T.D. Jakes is continuing his successful partnership with Lifetime teaming up with the cable channel for two new movies based on books from the “Seven Deadly Sins Anthology” by bestselling author Victoria Christopher Murray. Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story debuts April 10th at 8 pm ET and stars Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion & Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs. With Special appearances by Ms. Juicy and LeToya Luckett.

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story debuts April 17th at 8 pm ET and stars Serayah, Rose Rollins, Kandi Burruss and Hosea Chanchez. With special appearances by Da Brat and DC Young Fly.

Bishop sat down with BET.com and he spoke about how he understands how everyone faces temptation including himself, his role as an executive producer of both films, and how to make sure lust does not ruin your life.

See below: