‘SNL’ Tackles DMX Death And Derek Chauvin Trial

Saturday Night Live had several topics on their plate for the cold open during its April 10th show.
Addressing the Derek Chauvin Trial and the death of rapper DMX, the comedy sketch featured Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim in the roles of Black co-anchors, and Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat as white co-anchors in a Minnesota local news broadcast.
While discussing Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd, the co-anchors satirized America’s racial divide. All four newscasters unanimously agreed that Chauvin should be found guilty, agreeing that the video alone represents enough evidence. But the Black anchors expressed skepticism about the U.S. criminal justice system, noting that officers have escaped conviction “every single time” for similar crimes.
“Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before,” Nwodim’s co-anchor says.
The news team soon shifted the conversation to DMX.
“More sad news this week, unfortunately we lost royalty yesterday,” McKinnon’s Joanne said.
“Yes, the rapper DMX died,” Egowim’s co-anchor responded.
SNL cast member Chris Redd held up a sign that read “R.I.P. DMX” during the end credits of the episode. DMX was a special musical guest on SNL in the year 2000 hosted by Julianna Marguiles, USA Today reports.
Watch the SNL sketch below:
(Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
