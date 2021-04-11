‘SNL’ Tackles DMX Death And Derek Chauvin Trial

Saturday Night Live had several topics on their plate for the cold open during its April 10th show.

Addressing the Derek Chauvin Trial and the death of rapper DMX, the comedy sketch featured Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim in the roles of Black co-anchors, and Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat as white co-anchors in a Minnesota local news broadcast.

While discussing Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd, the co-anchors satirized America’s racial divide. All four newscasters unanimously agreed that Chauvin should be found guilty, agreeing that the video alone represents enough evidence. But the Black anchors expressed skepticism about the U.S. criminal justice system, noting that officers have escaped conviction “every single time” for similar crimes.

