Mehcad Brooks Says He Would Be 'Honored And Humbled' To Play DMX In A Biopic

Mehcad Brooks stars in the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat, which hits theaters and streaming platforms April 23, however, there might be another role in the actor’s future. Could Mehcad Brooks portray DMX in a biopic?
There is no word of a biopic in the works but it will more than likely happen, especially with X’s 2003 biography E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX currently on the Amazon bestsellers list.
While on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, Mehcad Brooks was asked if he could see himself portraying DMX in a biopic and the actor was clearly excited about the idea.
“DMX is not the greatest rapper alive, I understand that. Everybody talks about Tupac. Everybody talks about Biggie. Everybody talks about Jay Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick -- got it. But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did. DMX was our heavy metal.”
He continued, “I grew up with DMX in my ears the whole time. Listen, I would be blessed, I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled. From your lips to God’s ears... We'll see.”
Watch the interview below -- and Brooks even mimicked X’s signature bark.
DMX’s story would be powerful to portray on the big screen. From 7 to 14, he was in and out of institutions. At 14 years old, he was tricked into using crack by a trusted older mentor.
In 2019, the rapper told GQ about abuse from his mom when he was six years old, “[My mother] beat two teeth out of my f**king mouth with a broom.”
In his autobiography, he also revealed his father was completely absent from his life and never even called for his birthday.
DMX, whose legal name is Earl Simmons, battled substance abuse for years and went to rehab several times. His most recent inpatient treatment was in 2019.
That said, the rapper poured his pain into his music, delivering classic hip hop records and sold 74 million records worldwide.
On April 9, 2021, DMX died due to complications from a drug overdose.
