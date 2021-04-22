Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey To Host New Podcast

A new podcast is on the horizon.

Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey are set to host The Midnight Miracle. Described as a “salon style” show that will give listeners an insight into their personal lives, the podcast will feature “guests from among the country’s most influential cultural icons.” It will premiere on the subscription podcast network, Luminary.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said in a press release. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

More than 100 hours of recorded content has been edited, and features a soundtrack with music by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Thelonioius Monk, D’Angelo and more, Pitchfork writes.

Watch the trailer for The Midnight Miracle below: