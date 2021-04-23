Megan Thee Stallion Is Taking a Break From Music

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest rappers in the game. After being a local sensation in Houston, she became a superstar, taking home three Grammys this past year, including Best New Artist. After talking to social media, fans thought that “Thee Stallion” might be announcing the release of new music. But instead, “Hot Girl Meg” will be taking some time off to get re-energized, according to Billboard. After going non-stop for the last several years, Meg has earned some much-needed time away. Meg is taking a “Hot Girl Hiatus.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Explain How She Continuously Levels Up

The "Savage" rapper shared an animated video of herself in a lab with a computerized message for all of her loyal fans that read: "Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what's next. ....In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!"