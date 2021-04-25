Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor And Thanks The Black Panthers In Acceptance Speech

Daniel Kaluuya paid homage to the Black Panther Party and Chairman Fred Hampton during this acceptance speech on Sunday (April 25) after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Kaluuya, who played Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, said the leader accomplished much in his 21 years of life before he was gunned down by the FBI and Chicago police.
“He found a way to feed kids breakfast, educate kids, provide free medical care against all the odds,” an emotional Kaluuya stated.
The British actor praised Hampton, and other Black Panther leaders Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale for “showing me how to love myself.”
Judas tells the true story of Hampton, the chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and what transpired when petty Chicago criminal William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) entered his life.
“There is so much work to do,” Kaluuya stated.
In a lighter moment at the end of his speech, Kaluuya embarrassed his mother and sister, who were sitting in the audience.
"You got to celebrate life, man! We're breathing, walking, it's incredible. It's incredible," he said. "My mom, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing."
