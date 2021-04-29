Wendy Williams Has Intense Exchange With Joseline Hernandez During Interview

"You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there," Hernandez began. "I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls.”

ET Online reported former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez made a guest appearance on the show to talk about season two of her series, “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami,” but things quickly changed after the reality star took offense after Wendy Williams commented on her change in appearance.

Williams tried to tell Hernandez that she finds her entertaining, but “The Puerto Rican Princess” was not convinced.

"We feel like you be trying us. We feel like you don’t really be rooting for us, especially with me. Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad," the dancer and rapper explained. "I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network. I have the number one show in the country,” Hernandez said.

"No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended,” Williams corrected.

Hernandez continued to explain that she felt undervalued and Williams agreed to sharing that mutual feeling.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Begged Network Bosses To Let Her Back On The Air During Coronavirus

"You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay? You know what, Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do," the longtime talk show host shared. "But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman—we’re not gonna even talk about race—just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar-for-dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes," Williams said.

Williams and Hernandez continued to go back and forth to the point where Williams threw an actual flower at Hernandez’s screen.

By the end of the interview, the two appeared to be on better terms.