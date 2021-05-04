Lamar Odom Speaks Out On The Death Of His Father With Emotional Message

Lamar Odom’s father, Joe Odom, died on April 20. The former NBA player posted a heartfelt tribute to his dad.

On May 3, Lamar Odom wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement. I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy.”

He continued, “Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters. I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because nothing is promised but death.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Response To Lamar Odom's Confessions About Their Marriage May Shock You

Joe Odom’s age and cause of death have not been made public.

Read the full post below: