Trending:

Lamar Odom Speaks Out On The Death Of His Father With Emotional Message

attends the Cathy's Kids and Lamar Odom Foundation event at S Bar on November 15, 2008 in Hollywood, California.

Lamar Odom Speaks Out On The Death Of His Father With Emotional Message

Joe Odom died on April 20.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Lamar Odom’s father, Joe Odom, died on April 20. The former NBA player posted a heartfelt tribute to his dad.

On May 3, Lamar Odom wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement. I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy.”

He continued, “Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters. I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because nothing is promised but death.”  

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's Response To Lamar Odom's Confessions About Their Marriage May Shock You

Joe Odom’s age and cause of death have not been made public. 

Read the full post below:

(Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs