INTERVIEW: DJ Cassidy Dishes On Details About His Mother’s Day ‘Pass The Mic’ Special

On Sunday (May 9), BET is set to celebrate Mother’s Day with DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition. In celebration of mothers around the world, DJ Cassidy will introduce a cast of iconic, legendary soul artists who will sing the hooks to some of their most uplifting, heartwarming, and prolific songs.

In an unprecedented move, Cassidy recently revealed two of the participants before the event exclusively confirming to BET that he will pass the mic to “The Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle and R&B icon and New Edition member, Johnny Gill. Over a dozen other surprise legendary artists will join LaBelle and Gill in this joyous celebration of mothers and women worldwide.

During a recent interview with BET.com, DJ Cassidy revealed why he decided to make LaBelle and Gill a part of his Mother’s Day edition of “Pass the Mic.”

RELATED: DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition’ To Feature Patti LaBelle, Johnny Gill

“When you listen to Johnny Gill’s music, you want to dim the lights, light the candles, and you feel warm inside, you feel fuzzy inside, and you feel like he’s talking about love,” he said. “You feel it, even without listening to his words. And needless to say, the same goes for Patti LaBelle. Often referred to as the ‘Godmother of Soul’, it was so apparent and vividly clear to me that she had to be a part of the Mother’s Day edition.”

Sunday’s event, which starts at 9 p.m. EST on BET, will mark the second Pass the Mic special of 2021. Additionally, four more will follow. When asked about why the Mother’s Day edition was particularly important to him, Cassidy says it’s because women and mothers are the backbones of society.

“This one is special and unique in several ways,” he said. “First of all, it celebrates mothers and women. I do believe mothers and women are our backbone. They are our foundation. They are the centerpiece of our world and they make our world go round. I’m really excited to be afforded the opportunity to produce one of my specials as a dedication to mothers and women and celebrate this very special day.”

RELATED: BET And DJ Cassidy Announce Deal To Produce All-New ‘DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic’ Specials Throughout 2021