DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition’ To Feature Patti LaBelle, Johnny Gill

BET will celebrate Mother’s Day with DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition, on Sunday, May 9th at 9 pm ET/PT. In celebration of mothers around the world, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to an iconic once-in-lifetime line-up of legendary soul artists to sing their most uplifting, heartwarming, prolific records.

DJ Cassidy is breaking tradition and has revealed the names of two artists in advance of the premiere for the first time in “Pass The Mic” history. Cassidy has exclusively confirmed that he will pass the mic to “The Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle and R&B icon and New Edition member, Johnny Gill. Over a dozen other surprise legendary artists will join LaBelle and Gill in this joyous celebration of mothers and women worldwide.

“This special was designed to make you feel good. It was crafted to send chills down your spine, put goosebumps on your arms, and fill your heart with warmth,” said DJ Cassidy. “The artists and songs I’ve assembled for this show exude love, light, and inspiration, and together, we will uplift all those who take part in the celebration. This edition of ‘Pass Of Mic’ is dedicated to all the mothers and women around the world who make our world go round.”

DJ Cassidy and BET have transformed how we experience music through the DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic series. From his turntables in his living room, Cassidy connects virtually and intimately with R&B and Hip-Hop icons, as they sing along seamlessly to their classic records, each “passing the mic” to the next artist. The result is an emotionally uplifting, technologically innovative musical event. DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic specials have now featured more than one hundred legendary superstars including Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Kool & The Gang, George Clinton, El Debarge, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, En Vogue, TLC, SWV, LL Cool, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt ‘N Pepa, Missy Elliot, Wyclef Jean, and countless others.

This special comes on the heels of BET and DJ Cassidy’s partnership to produce six DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic specials throughout 2021. The first installment, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: The BET After Party followed the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27th to overwhelming online hysteria.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), JCE’s Dionne Harmon, music industry mogul Steve Rifkind, and DJ Cassidy Executive Produce DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic.