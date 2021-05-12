Regina Hall Reflects On Her Iconic Character From 'Scary Movie' Being A Huge Hit In Memes

Regina Hall has played many iconic characters over the years but no one could have predicted her role as Brenda Meeks in 2001’s Scary Movie would be just as legendary 20 years later. Hall as Brenda Meeks is a favorite in memes and on social media.

While talking to BET.com about the third season of Black Monday, which premieres May 23 on Showtime, the 50-year-old reflected on the fandom around Brenda Meeks.

“It's really amazing for someone to even think about your character 20 years later. I look and go, ‘Oh, my God, look how young I was,” Hall said about seeing the memes of her circulate.

“Twenty years later, for people to still have such a connection to Brenda… I loved Brenda and I’m so happy I got to be able to play her. It's funny to me because you don't know what's going to happen when you do a role -- two decades later, for Brenda to, honestly, find a new audience. There's just a whole new young audience that got to discover her so it's fun for me.”

See a clip below Brenda’s best moments, which has more than six million views.