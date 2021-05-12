Here’s Why Whoopi Goldberg Fell Asleep On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg always brings her humor to The View, and one of the latest episodes was no different.
During the Tuesday (May 11) episode, Goldberg was not the most enthused about one of the hot topics of the day when her other co-hosts started discussing the possibilities of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling romance.
As co-host Sara Haines started to talk about why she believes the former couple should get back together, Goldberg jokingly went to sleep and even lightly snored.
“I’m just going to rest my eyes while you tell me,” Goldberg said after asking Joy Behar her thoughts on Lopez and Affleck.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Confirm They Are Broken Up
Chatter about a reemergence of Bennifer started bubbling up on the internet after the pair were spotted hanging out and vacationing in Montana after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement on April 15, TODAY exclusively reported.
A joint statement read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Lopez and Rodriguez announced they were engaged in 2019 after two years of dating.
Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Anthony.
Rodrigeuz was married from 2002 to 2008 to Cynthia Scurtis.
Watch Whoopi Goldberg fall asleep on The View below:
(Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
COMMENTS