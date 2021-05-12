Here’s Why Whoopi Goldberg Fell Asleep On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg always brings her humor to The View, and one of the latest episodes was no different.

During the Tuesday (May 11) episode, Goldberg was not the most enthused about one of the hot topics of the day when her other co-hosts started discussing the possibilities of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling romance.

As co-host Sara Haines started to talk about why she believes the former couple should get back together, Goldberg jokingly went to sleep and even lightly snored.

“I’m just going to rest my eyes while you tell me,” Goldberg said after asking Joy Behar her thoughts on Lopez and Affleck.

