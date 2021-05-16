‘This Hurts So Much’: ‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Suffers Tragic Loss

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels shared with her fans on Saturday (May 15) that her cousin was killed Friday (May 14) night.

“This hurts so much,” the grief-stricken Samuels said in an Instagram post.

Samuel added that she’s not sleeping well and asked her fans to pray for her family.

“One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He’s always smiling and takes care of everyone. He’s a great dad to his son and minds his business,” she wrote about her cousin.

The reality star said the world is evil, and it’s sad that life isn’t valued anymore.

“Whoever did this- I hope you rot in the deepest, darkest pit in hell,” Samuels continued.

Supporters sent condolences after reading her message.

“Sending prayers your way,” Karen Huger, Samuel’s former co-star on Bravo’s reality show, posted.