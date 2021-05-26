Kim Kardashian Responds To Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Reality star and mogul Kim Kardashian is accused by maintenance staff of violating California labor laws and is now responding to the allegations, which include not paying overtime, not allowing meal breaks and overworking a 16-year-old.

A spokesperson for Kardashian told Page Six, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”



The statement continued, “Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Returns To White House With Alice Marie Johnson For Trump Meeting

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit comes from Andrew Ramirez; his brother, Christopher Ramirez, and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.; Aron Cabrea; Rene Ernesto Flores; Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza, all who worked on her property as gardeners and maintenance staff.

The complaint alleges, “plaintiffs ... were not paid on regular periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment, ”the Times reported.

The complaint also claims a teenager worked longer than the legal hours in the state of California, “In addition, Plaintiff Andrew Ramirez was terminated when he inquired about his rights as an employee and Plaintiff Andrew Ramirez, Jr., was employed as a sixteen-year-old minor, but worked longer than the maximum hours allowed to be worked by minors under the Labor Code.”

Frank Kim, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement, “Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers.”

Frank Kim is also representing Kanye West’s former employees in one of two similar lawsuits. The rapper is accused of not paying employees during one of his Sunday Service shows in November of 2019.