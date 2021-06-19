Will Smith Shares Title And Cover Of His First Book

Will Smith is already a multi-hyphenate talent, and now he’s looking to add another title to his repertoire.
On Saturday (June 19), the celebrated actor and recording artist shared the title and cover art for his upcoming autobiography on Instagram.
Smith revealed the book will be titled, simply, WILL, and will hit shelves on November 9 and be published by Penguin Press. The colorful cover features Smith’s face in pencil-drawn form.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in the video announcement post. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”
The cover was designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums. Author Mark Manson will be writing the book alongside Smith.
WILL will follow Smith’s early life in Philadelphia, touch on his breakout role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and later movies he was featured in like Hitch and Ali.
“It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that,” Will says via his website. “Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images
