Will Smith Shares Title And Cover Of His First Book

Will Smith is already a multi-hyphenate talent, and now he’s looking to add another title to his repertoire.

On Saturday (June 19), the celebrated actor and recording artist shared the title and cover art for his upcoming autobiography on Instagram.

Smith revealed the book will be titled, simply, WILL, and will hit shelves on November 9 and be published by Penguin Press. The colorful cover features Smith’s face in pencil-drawn form.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in the video announcement post. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”