DMX’s Final Film ‘Doggmen’ Will Be Completed Using CGI

DMX will be brought back to life through CGI to complete his final film appearance. The rapper died on April 2, at 50-years-old.

NME reports that producers for X’s final film, Doggmen, plan to use CGI to complete his final scenes. X had not completed his scenes for his role, named Cowboy, when he died in April.

RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead At 50

Doggmen is an action thriller written and directed by Antonio Simmons and co-starring Jeremy Meeks, Sean Blakemore, Chris Jai Alex, and Tara Reid.

Reid told NME, “It’s his [DMX’s] last film and it was really interesting, because he didn’t get to finish the whole film.”

She compared the process to the one Fast 7 used to complete filming after the death of actor Paul Walker.

“They make these facial sculptures and they put it on a face, and it looks exactly like him. It’s crazy. The last couple of scenes that he has to film, that will be what they are doing. It’s incredible and it looks so real. So, that is how they are going to film his last scenes, and I’ll be in those scenes with him.”

RELATED: BET Awards 2021: Stage Explodes in Electrifying Tribute to DMX

Reid also spoke on how X’s death impacted the Doggmen cast and crew. “I think everyone was absolutely broken by DMX’s [death]. He wasn’t just a great rapper, but he was a poet. I think he was one of the best rappers of our time, and this movie explains that,” she said.

DMX had previously acted in films including Belly, Cradle 2 the Grave, Romeo Must Die, and Exit Wounds.

She continued, “I think it will be a great film. He’s a great actor, he’s a voice, and that mattered a lot to him. I think he will be really happy about how this movie comes out and looks. It’s DMX, and just to be a part of that history with him is pretty much incredible.”