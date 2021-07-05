Issa Rae Partners With Converse For Collection Of Sneakers

Issa Rae has launched a new collection of sneakers with inspirational messages.

Called “Issa Rae By You,” the 36-year-old partnered with artist Nick Fulcher for the brand's popular Chuck 70s. The shoes include inspirational phrases like "Run With It," "Celebrate the Wins," "Do It All," and "Walking in Your Purpose."

Rae said in a press release, “It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do. So the team took some of my personal affirmations and approaches to life, and put them into the design of the shoe.”

RELATED: 'Insecure' is Ending After Season 5, Issa Rae Confirms

Fulcher also added, “To have the opportunity to collaborate with Issa is a dream come true, not because of who she is, but what she stands for.”

The unisex shoes are Available now on Converse.com and are priced at $115.

See images of the sneakers below: