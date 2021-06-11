Issa Rae Gets Emotional On Final Day Of The ‘Insecure' Shoot

As Issa Rae prepared to film the final episode ever of Insecure, the emotions were overflowing on set.

The mascara started streaking when Prentice Penny, the show's head writer and executive producer, took a stroll down memory lane, posting photos and videos of his favorite behind-the-scenes moments working on the groundbreaking series for HBO.

Rae reposted some of the images on her stories, along with a teary-eyed video of herself, and the caption: "My guy is really leaving me today. I am already a wreck."



"It is Prentice and Yvonne's last day today and I am f-- up," said Rae, referring to her, costar Yvonne Orji, who plays Rae's best Molly on the show. "This sh-- is real. I'm a G though, I'm gonna tough it out," she continued, writing on the post: "12-13 more hours to go… @insecurehbo."

