Dwyane Wade Buys Ownership Stake In Utah Jazz

Three-time NBA champion and former Miami Heat star, Dwyane Wade, has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

Wade, 39, joins majority owner and team governor Ryan Smith, a tech billionaire, who purchased the franchise in October 2020, and plans to take an active role in the franchise, ESPN writes. The two reportedly met at a golf course in San Clemente, California in 2019 and became fast friends. Smith, 42, soon hinted at the former athlete joining the ownership group.

“Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world,” Wade said in a statement. “We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life. As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience. I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level.”

After retiring from the NBA in 2019 with a 16-year playing career with the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Chicago Bulls, Wade finished the league as a 13-time all-star, a future Hall of Famer, and TNT studio commentator.