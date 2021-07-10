‘RHOP’ Stars Gizelle And Robyn React To Candiace Dillard’s Colorism Claims

Written by BET Staff

Candiace Dillard set off a fierce debate among Real Housewives of Potomac viewers after she claimed she is constantly “ganged up on” by fans due to the color of her skin. Dillard responded to a Bravo watch who claimed that despite housewife Ashley Darby being “worse” and having a “reckless mouth,” she is the one who is unfairly targeted. “Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it,” responded Candiace in video posted by Instagram account @AllTrueTea of a RHOP throwback segment. “Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

“Having light skin imbues one w/ a certain level of privilege that darker hued counterparts are not allotted, Dillard later expounded on Twitter. “Standards are different. Implicit biases spewed by the outside world run different. Sometimes it works in their favor, sometimes not. But the privilege is always there.”

Now, Housewives Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are weighing in. RELATED: WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 6 Trailer During an interview with TheJasmineBRAND, the pair were asked to react to Dillard’s colorism comments. They say, the fan reaction has nothing to do with skin color. “It was stupid,” said Gizelle when asked by the celebrity news outlet if she thought Candiace’s statement was “reasonable” or “shady.” “I’ll tell you why, who gets the most shade? Who gets the most backlash? Who gets the most hateration? This girl or this girl,” she added pointing to herself and Robyn. Dixon also weighed in: “Ashley’s spent three seasons being dragged by the fans and the only reason why Ashley has gone to better favor of the fans and because we got to see a different side of her as a mother. I think people have short memories, Candaice’s memory is a little short.” “Ashely does not say half the things Candiace says that are bad,” Gizelle added. The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 premieres Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.