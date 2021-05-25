WATCH: ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Season 6 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac is back!

An exclusive teaser trailer shared by People gives a sneak peek into the lives of the women in Potomac. With relationship drama, showdowns and surprise family confrontations, season six of the Bravo reality show is sure to take fans on an emotional ride.

There’s Ashley Darby experiencing postpartum depression from giving birth to her second child and Robyn Dixon and her fiancée Juan dealing with relationship troubles. From Candiace Dillard Bassett enduring tense moments with her husband and manager Chris, to Karen Huger’s husband Ray getting a suspicious text message, season six is full of ups, downs, twists and turns.

Thickening the plot this season, a new housewife, Mia Thornton, an entrepreneur, mother of three with a husband 32 years her senior, is also set to join the cast.

Another new castmate will also join, Askale Davis, a friend of Robyn Dixon’s. According to Bravo, Askale refers to herself as “Ethi-Oprah” and “likes to stir the pot,” needless to say, this season will be one for the books.

The new season of RHOP will premiere on Bravo July 11 at 8 PM ET.

Watch the trailer here.