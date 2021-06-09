Khloé Kardashian Rips Commentator Who Criticized Her For Wishing Kanye West A Happy Birthday

Yesterday (June 8) was Kanye West’s 44th birthday. The rapper received tons of love on social media, including from Khloé Kardashian. However, one person decided to criticize Khloé for posting about her former brother-in-law and the reality star clapped all the way back.

Khloé posted a photo of herself and West, alongside her sister Kim Kardashian (who is recently divorced West), and Khloe’s baby’s father Tristan Thompsan. She included the caption, “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!”

According to Page Six, a user by the name aliyahmartinez98 commented by saying Khloé’s reference to West as her “brother for life” was “too petty for me.”

The fan also added, “Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that… Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for.”

Khloé was not here for it, writing back, “Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about? You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another everyday [sic].”

She continued, “This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”

