MJ Rodriguez Makes History As First Out Trans Woman Emmy Nominated For Outstanding Lead Actress

Actress Michaela Jaé , formerly known as MJ Rodriguez , became the first out trans woman performer to be nominated in a major category — Outstanding Lead Actress for performance in the FX Networks drama series POSE , the Television Academy shared.

History was made during the Emmy Awards nomination announcements on Tuesday (July 13).

“This is for us. This is for us, y’all. This is for us, period,” Rodriguez said on her Instagram responding to the groundbreaking nomination.

Adding, “I’ve been wanting to express and feel and spread love all my life, and I always wanted to spread it through my art. I finally feel like I can do it and I finally feel like people are seeing it.”

Billy Porter, who plays PrayTell in the series, was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for POSE and recognized Rodriguez’s nod on his IG.

“So #grateful. Thank you Television Academy #EmmyAwards. Thank you POSE. Thank you FX Networks. I SEE YOU MICHAELA JAE!!! ✨✨✨#EmmyNominations 🙏🏾📺.”