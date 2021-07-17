‘Power’ Actor Indicted In Brazen Fatal Shooting In NYC

A TV actor who’s made appearances on Power, Law & Order, and Boardwalk Empire has been charged with murder in bold daylight shooting of New York City man on a Queens, New York City street.

Isaiah Stokes, 41, was indicted Friday (July 16) on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village, according to The Associated Press News.

Stokes, who lives in the neighborhood, was arraigned on Friday (July 16) on a three-count indictment.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Stokes exiting a vehicle in the afternoon near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street, approaching the driver’s side window of a parked Jeep and firing 11 shots.

EMS pronounced Jones dead after arriving on scene. A motive for the shooting is currently unknown, according to prosecutors.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement, according to NBC New York. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

If convicted, Stokes faces 25 years-to-life in prison. He is set to return to court on Monday (July 19).