Nick Cannon Shares Family Photos With All Of His Seven Children

First DJ Abby De La Rosa posted a mini photoshoot of their 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, who posed with matching black and white headphones. The twins were born on June 14 . Another image shows Cannon and De La Rosa giving their boys kisses on their cheeks.

Nick Cannon is a proud dad and recently shared several photos of his blended family that features him with his seven children.

The 40-year-old host also shared a photo of his newborn son, Zen, his seventh child, who he shares with model Alyssa Scott. The youngest of Cannon’s children was born on June 23, Billboard reports.

“Introducing Zen Scott Cannon,” he wrote on his Instagram story with a precious photo of Zen, “Aka ‘Z Chillin’.”

Another IG story photo featured Cannon’s 1-year-old daughter, Powerful, his second child he shares with Brittany Bell, sitting on his lap playing the piano. Cannon and Bell’s 3-year-old son Golden Sagon is also seen in his IG story gazing at a huge bubble from the Gazillion Bubble Show.

Rounding out his IG story family photos, the actor shared photos of his 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with singer Mariah Carey. Monroe is seen holding her sister Powerful next to her dad and brothers Moroccan and Golden.

“The Gang!!! It’s Ncredible,” he captioned the photo before writing “Sisterly Love” on a close-up shot on Monroe and Powerful.

Head to Cannon’s Instagram story to see the touching family photos.