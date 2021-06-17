Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion And Zillion

The new mom uploaded a video on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed holding her newborns Zion and Zillion. “June 14, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon ,” she captioned her post. “#Myworld #twinboys”

In April of this year, De La Rosa announced on IG that she and Cannon were expecting twins with a series of photos from a maternity shoot.

“Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she said in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to People. I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

Cannon also shares another set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 9, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the dad to his 3-year-old son Golden and his daughter Powerful Queen, 6 months, who he shares with Brittany Bell.