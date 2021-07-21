Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey's 10-Year-Old Daughter Makes Her Modeling Debut With A Head Full Of Curls!

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's 10-year-old daughter made her official modeling debut as the new face of children’s retailer, OshKosh B’gosh! Below, see how Monroe Cannon honored her mother in the brand’s new back-to-school campaign.
Monroe most certainly caught our attention with her appearance in the new OshKosh B’gosh campaign, Today is Someday, honoring singer Mariah Carey, hip hop duo Outkast, and the late boxing champ Muhammad Ali,
Designed to highlight the goals and dreams of these superstars in their adolescence, the video featuring Monroe showcases an “inner monologue” from her mother at the age of 10.
“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams,” Carey shared in a statement. “Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”
We love to see it! The campaign officially launches this Friday with photos and commercials set to run on TV, YouTube, and social media platforms.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
