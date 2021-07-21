Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Challenges Being A White Mom Raising A Black Daughter

Khloé Kardashian got candid about race and her experiences raising her Black daughter, True Thompson on the latest episode of the Role Model podcast hosted by Leomie Anderson on Monday (July 19).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum explained about her continuous efforts to educate herself and her daughter, who she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson, on race and inclusivity.

“I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I'm obviously not a woman of color. But I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible,” Kardashian said according to USA Today.

Kardashian noted that she doesn’t want her three-year-old daughter “living in a bubble” and understands that conversations about various races are important.

She continued, “Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring when your kids are set free, then they're going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatized, confused, overwhelmed.”

The Good American founder also expressed that she is being careful not to “overexpose” True or share things with her too soon.

Later adding, “It's our duty as parents to really expose them while they have the safety and security of their parents to communicate that with them and still guide them and help them instead of just letting them out into the free world and now they're like, 'Wait, I didn't hear about this, I had no idea this was what real life was.’”

Listen to her episode on the Role Model podcast here.