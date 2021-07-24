Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Bod And Boo Ben Affleck In Birthday Post

Jennifer Lopez is defying the odds of aging.
The singer and actress celebrated turning 52 on Saturday (July 24) by posting a few steamy pictures on her social media.
From a yacht in the South of France, Lopez posed in a bikini and locked lips with newly-rekindled flame Ben Affleck. It’s the first time the couple showed PDA through their own social media.
“5 2 … what it do …,” she captioned the post, accompanied by a heart emoji.
Additionally, J-Lo posted a video of herself modeling the sexy swimsuit on the deck of the boat.
“52!” she said in the clip, before twirling around.
Lopez and Affleck technically went social media official after J-Lo’s BFF Leah Remini shared a photo montage from her recent birthday party on Thursday, but this is a big leap for the renewed couple.
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
