Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Bod And Boo Ben Affleck In Birthday Post

Jennifer Lopez is defying the odds of aging.

The singer and actress celebrated turning 52 on Saturday (July 24) by posting a few steamy pictures on her social media.

From a yacht in the South of France, Lopez posed in a bikini and locked lips with newly-rekindled flame Ben Affleck. It’s the first time the couple showed PDA through their own social media.

“5 2 … what it do …,” she captioned the post, accompanied by a heart emoji.