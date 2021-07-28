Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Developing Black Superman Series

Michael B. Jordan is about to take Superman to new heights.

According to multiple reports, Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are working on a Black Superman project, which will air on HBO Max.

There aren’t many details about the project, but Collider claims a writer is working on the show that will more than likely be a limited series. The story will reportedly focus on the character Val-Zod, an existing Black version of the Superman character from the DC comics.

It’s not known if Jordan will play Superman.

If you need your Jordan fix now, check him out on Amazon Prime for his latest film, Without Remorse. He plays real-life Navy SEAL Chief John Kelly, and Lauren London stars as his pregnant wife. The film follows Jordan’s character as he uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice.

See the trailer below:

