Leslie Odom Jr. To Star In ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy

The 1973 film The Exorcist is considered one of the scariest films in cinematic history and it’s now getting a reboot with Tony and Grammy Award-winner, Leslie Odom Jr.

According to Variety, Odom will star in a trilogy of the film and Universal will be shelling out $400 million to bring the project to the big screen. The franchise will be produced by Blumhouse, which was behind flicks like Get Out and The Purge.

There are plans for the films to appear on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, Variety also reports.

The film will star Leslie Odom Jr. who finds Chris MacNeil, a role that will be reprised by Ellen Burstyn who was in the 1973 version, after his child is possessed. The original film, based on the 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, followed Burstyn’s daughter, played by Linda Blair, who was possessed and needed an exorcism.

The first installment of the franchise is expected to be released Oct. 13, 2023, just in time for Halloween.