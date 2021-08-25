Charley Pride’s Son Speaks Out On The Death Of His Father Due To COVID

Country music legend Charley Pride died in Dallas, Texas, on December 12, due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 86. His son is now speaking out about his father’s death.

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Dion Pride says his father’s health rapidly declined due to coronavirus, "It was hard because it was so sudden. I never saw him coherent again."

He continued, "But there was nothing I didn't say to him that I wanted to. We always said what we felt every time we talked to each other. So that part is comforting, but it was hard being with him through that month while he was in hospice. That was the toughest part."

Pride will be featured in the 90-minute special CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride tonight on CMT. Dion and his family are honored.

"This is so very meaningful to my family. As proud as we are of all my dad's accomplishments, this is just something that keeps him alive, so to speak. During the screening, I was glad the lights were off because I teared up several times."



He also added, "My father was very humble and grateful for all the doors that were opened for him throughout his life. But as many accomplishments as he had bestowed on him, it still doesn't touch the man that he was. Never did we have a conversation where I didn't learn something. He had so much wisdom."

Pride is recognized as the first Black man to integrate the country music genre which was nearly all white and overwhelmingly Southern. Pride's hits include “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.” His music will forever be a part of his historic legacy.

In November of 2020, shortly before his death, Pride was celebrated for his decades of contributions to country music at the CMAs where he performed for the last time publicly and received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award.

Born in Sledge, Mississippi, Pride was the son of a sharecropper who joined the Army before eventually trying his hand at music in 1963. His first hit, “Just Between You and Me” made it to the top of the country charts in 1967. Between that time and 1987, Pride is said to have performed on 52 Top 10 hits, according to NBCNews.com.

