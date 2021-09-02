Jamie Foxx Hilariously Crashes Bachelorette Party In Miami

What would you do if singer-actor Jamie Foxx stumbled into your bachelorette party?

Well, a group of ladies almost didn't notice the talented entertainer on Sunday night (Aug. 29) at the Miami hotspot Kiki on the River. Foxx was attending a birthday event for celebrity luxury car dealer RD Whittington, his co-star in the Discovery series Hustle & Roll.

"When Jamie took a walk inside, he stumbled upon a bachelorette party all decked in sailor hats," a source said according to Page Six. "At first, they didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask, but then it clicked and they were shocked."

RELATED: Jamie Foxx And Shaq Surprise A 5-Year-Old Who Went Viral For Driving His Mother's Car

The outlet also reports that the Academy Award-winning actor took one of the ladies' phones and started taking selfies with the group.

Foxx later got behind the DJ booth to perform his rendition of Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind."