Wendy Williams Promo Tour Canceled Due To ‘Ongoing Health’ Issues

Wendy Williams has canceled promo for her talk show after her social media pages indicated she’s experiencing ongoing health issues.
The latest post from the @WendyShow Instagram account reads: “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”
According to Page Six, the show returned to the office this week and production has been preparing for their season premiere.
The 57-year old media maven has previously discussed several health issues she’s had on her daytime series, including a battle with Graves’ Disease, which caused her to go on a hiatus in spring of last year.
In early 2018, Williams also took a week off after initially announcing her Graves’ Disease diagnosis.
It isn’t clear what health issues are causing a delay in production of The Wendy Williams Show this season.
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
