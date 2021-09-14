‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Found After Being Reported Missing

Tanya Fear, who is best known for her role in Doctor Who, was reported missing on Sept. 9, has been found.

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for the LAPD said the 31-year-old was found on Sept. 13. The LAPD is not releasing any other information. CNN reports no criminal investigation or foul play is suspected.

Tanya Fear is from Britain and moved to Los Angeles a few years ago.

Before she was found, her manager Alex Cole said in a Sept.12 statement, “Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning. We're obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Her reps have not responded to a request for comment since she has been found, according to CNN.