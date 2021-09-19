Cedric The Entertainer Delivers Unapologetic Monologue As Emmy Awards Host

Cedric The Entertainer served as host of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, delivering an unapologetically Black monologue. The Original Kings of Comedy star described hosting the event as “a big job” that “comes with a lot of pressure being Black.”

He joked that his friends believed his role allowed him to bestow awards to anyone of his choice. “Black people are like, give an Emmy to Martin Lawrence and Shanaynay."

Setting the jokes aside for a short moment, the comedian noted that a lot of Black actors were nominated, notably Anthony Anderson who was nominated for an 11th Emmy. But he pointed out that the Black-ish star was up against Michael Douglas and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

“It’s still hard out here for a pimp,” he joked, giving a nod to Anderson’s role in the film Hustle & Flow.

Cedric kicked off his hosting duties by paying homage to the late hip hop icon Biz Markie.

To the tune of “Just a Friend,” Cedric rapped about why he loves television, before passing the mic to other celebrities who also rapped about their love for TV.

“You know why I wanted to host the Emmys?” Cedric asked before his rap debut. “It gives me the chance to thank TV for all that it has meant to me.”

His favorite memory of watching TV as a kid was “sitting with my grandmother watching our favorite programs together.”