Sanya Richards-Ross Could Reportedly Join ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast

Former track and field Olympian, Sanya Richards-Ross, could be headed to join the lovely ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

According to a report by LoveBScott, Bravo producers might be interested in bringing the four-time Olympic gold medalist to the series.

RHOA has taken a bit of break since their season 13 finale in May, and with Kenya Moore joining this season of Dancing with the Stars, Kandi Burruss producing a play on Broadway, and Porsha Williams filming a spin-off Bravo series, there hasn’t been much time to film the Real Housewives season 14.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Says She Was Homeless While Starring On The Show