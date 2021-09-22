Sanya Richards-Ross Could Reportedly Join ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast

Former track and field Olympian, Sanya Richards-Ross, could be headed to join the lovely ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
According to a report by LoveBScott, Bravo producers might be interested in bringing the four-time Olympic gold medalist to the series.
RHOA has taken a bit of break since their season 13 finale in May, and with Kenya Moore joining this season of Dancing with the Stars, Kandi Burruss producing a play on Broadway, and Porsha Williams filming a spin-off Bravo series, there hasn’t been much time to film the Real Housewives season 14.
In 2012, Richards-Ross won the gold medal at the London Olympics in the 400m-dash event. She is currently a track and field announcer and has appeared in a reality tv series on WeTV, Sanya’s Glam & Gold, with her husband, former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross in 2013.
The couple shares a son, Aaron Jermaine Ross II, 4.
It’s still unsure if RHOA fans will see Richards-Ross sporting the Georgia peach brand. However, in season 13, the Real Housewives welcomed actress and singer Drew Sidora to the cast.
