Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches On Fire

Nicole Richie is known for a lot of things and being “hot” is one of them, but the daughter of R&B icon Lionel Richie, took things to a whole different level during a recent party celebrating her 40th birthday.
In a video that has now gone viral, Ritchie is seen blowing out candles on her birthday cake when suddenly, her hair catches on fire. Richie captioned the Instagram video post, “Well… so far 40 is.” She also included the fire emoji.
See below:
Looks like the scary incident didn't stop the party from continuing. Friends jumped in to help pat down the flames immediately from her head and Ritchie’s husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, posted on Twitter, “Nicole is on [fire] at 40. Happy Birthday.”
Maybe this is a sign of an epic year to come for the fashion designer and actress. That’s hot!
Happy birthday, Nicole Richie
(Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
