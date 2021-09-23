Trending:

Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches On Fire

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Backstage -- 2020 BBMA at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: In this image released on October 14, Nicole Richie attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches On Fire

She posted a video of the scary moment.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Written by BET Staff

Nicole Richie is known for a lot of things and being “hot” is one of them, but the daughter of R&B icon Lionel Richie, took things to a whole different level during a recent party celebrating her 40th birthday.

In a video that has now gone viral, Ritchie is seen blowing out candles on her birthday cake when suddenly, her hair catches on fire. Richie captioned the Instagram video post, “Well… so far 40 is.” She also included the fire emoji.

See below:

Looks like the scary incident didn't stop the party from continuing. Friends jumped in to help pat down the flames immediately from her head and Ritchie’s husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, posted on Twitter, “Nicole is on [fire] at 40. Happy Birthday.”

Maybe this is a sign of an epic year to come for the fashion designer and actress. That’s hot!

Happy birthday, Nicole Richie

(Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs