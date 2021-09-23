Nicole Richie’s Hair Catches On Fire

Nicole Richie is known for a lot of things and being “hot” is one of them, but the daughter of R&B icon Lionel Richie, took things to a whole different level during a recent party celebrating her 40th birthday.

In a video that has now gone viral, Ritchie is seen blowing out candles on her birthday cake when suddenly, her hair catches on fire. Richie captioned the Instagram video post, “Well… so far 40 is.” She also included the fire emoji.

See below:

