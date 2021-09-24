The 74th Annual Tony Awards: How To Watch, Nominees, Who’s Performing And More

After more than a year of going dark, Broadway is back and ready to celebrate its biggest stars at the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, September 26. The show will recognize outstanding performances from the 2019-20 season which was interrupted by the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters were forced to close for 18 months, but New Yorkers and other lovers of Broadway can now rejoice with the return of live theater.

"The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" begins streaming at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+ and at 9 p.m. ET on local CBS stations.

Who’s Hosting?

Award-winning singer and actress Audra McDonald kicks off the festivities at 7 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.

"I am so glad that we've found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019-20 season. While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway — one with renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater," McDonald said, according to CBS News.

The, starting at 9 p.m. ET, actor and singer Leslie Odom Jr. will host the second half of the award show.

"Broadway is a part of my DNA and I'm so thrilled to see it open back up again," Odom said. "There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances."