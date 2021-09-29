Issa Rae Gets Emotional Sharing The Final Trailer For ‘Insecure’

Insecure is coming to an end, and the talent involved in the show are getting emotional about it.

The final season of the groundbreaking show premieres on October 24, and a new trailer dropped by the show’s creator and star Issa Rae gives us lots of clues about what to expect.

“Can’t believe this is the last #InsecureHBO trailer I’ll ever share,” Rae captioned under the trailer.

In the trailer, Issa is seen talking to a younger version of herself in the bathroom mirror while other snippets show Issa and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) visiting their alma mater, Stanford University, where she appears on an alumni panel. Later, the cast members are shown having emotional conversations during more outings in L.A.

Season 4 ended with Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) reuniting, but only to find out that Lawrence’s ex Condola (Christina Elmore) was pregnant with Lawrence’s baby. Issa’s friendship with Molly is also strained after Molly’s relationship with her man Andrew (Alexander Hodge) ends.

The 10-episode final season of Insecure will debut weekly on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the final trailer below: