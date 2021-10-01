Cardi B Gets Candid About Her Mental Health After Son’s Birth

Cardi B is sharing some candid perspective on mental health after having a baby.
On Wednesday (September 29), the Grammy Awarding-winning rapper was candid about “weird postpartum hormones” she’s been experiencing since welcoming her second baby on September 4 with rapper Offset. She has yet to reveal the child’s name publicly.
Cardi tweeted that she “can’t wait until these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body."
"I be crying for no reason," she added.
Earlier this week, Cardi, who is also mother to 3-year-old daughter Kulture, made her first post-baby appearance while shutting down the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week.
Cardi announced the birth of her newest child earlier this month on Instagram alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.
(Photo by Neil Warner/MEGA/GC Images)
